Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Santos Confirms Neymar Suffers New Thigh Injury

2025-09-21 03:39:37
(MENAFN) Neymar’s efforts to return to peak form have been dealt another blow after the Santos forward suffered a thigh injury during training, the Brazilian club confirmed on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who holds the record as Brazil’s top all-time scorer, experienced discomfort in his right thigh during Thursday’s training session. Medical examinations later identified damage to the rectus femoris muscle.

"Neymar Jr. has already begun treatment under the guidance of Santos FC's medical department," the club said in an official statement. No estimated recovery period was provided.

Neymar has not featured for Brazil since a major knee injury sidelined him in October 2023. National team coach Carlo Ancelotti has consistently overlooked him for recent selections, stressing that only fully fit players will be eligible for the 2026 World Cup squad.

Despite returning to club action, Neymar has seen limited impact on the pitch, featuring in 13 league matches and netting three goals. Santos, meanwhile, are hovering precariously above the relegation line, sitting just one point clear after 22 games.

