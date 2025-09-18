Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Set To Host Next Session Of Joint Economic Co-Op Commission With Russia

2025-09-18 03:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ The 19th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission between Iran and Russia will soon take place in Iran, said Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media following a meeting with Russia's Minister of Energy, Sergei Tsivilev, and Gazprom Chief Executive, Alexei Miller, Paknejad noted that the 18th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in Moscow, where achievements were discussed and progress reviewed. During today's meeting with the Russian side, these matters were carefully examined.

He added that issues related to the commission had also been discussed during a bilateral meeting of the Iranian and Russian presidents on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Meanwhile, on September 1, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

