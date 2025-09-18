Iran Set To Host Next Session Of Joint Economic Co-Op Commission With Russia
Speaking to local media following a meeting with Russia's Minister of Energy, Sergei Tsivilev, and Gazprom Chief Executive, Alexei Miller, Paknejad noted that the 18th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in Moscow, where achievements were discussed and progress reviewed. During today's meeting with the Russian side, these matters were carefully examined.
He added that issues related to the commission had also been discussed during a bilateral meeting of the Iranian and Russian presidents on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Meanwhile, on September 1, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on the sidelines of the SCO summit.
