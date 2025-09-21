Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
USDA Announces Cancellation of Key Hunger Report

USDA Announces Cancellation of Key Hunger Report


2025-09-21 03:22:22
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Saturday it will permanently halt publication of the long-standing Household Food Security Reports, ending over three decades of data collection on food insecurity across the United States.

“These redundant, costly, politicized, and extraneous studies do nothing more than fear monger,” the USDA said in a press release. “For 30 years ... this study failed to present anything more than subjective, liberal fodder.”

Published annually since the mid-1990s, the report has served as a critical resource for government agencies at all levels. Policymakers have relied on its findings to allocate funding and evaluate the performance of food-assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The cancellation follows a sweeping funding reduction to SNAP, enacted through what U.S. President Donald Trump called a “big beautiful” bill signed in July. The legislation significantly scaled back resources for the program, formerly known as food stamps, which provides nutritional aid to low-income households.

As a result of the budget cuts, an estimated 2.4 million Americans—many of them families with children—are expected to lose access to SNAP benefits, according to projections from the Congressional Budget Office.

MENAFN21092025000045017169ID1110089429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search