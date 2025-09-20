Government Regulated Vehicle Sector To Protect Consumers, Ensure Market Fairness, Auto Association Head

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 20 (Petra) – The government's regulations on technical standards for imported vehicles aim to protect consumers and ensure a fair, transparent market, according to Mohammad Zarrou, Executive Director of the Association of Automobile Dealers and Distributors.Zarrou said that the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) and representatives from the automotive sector.The measures, introduced over a year ago, focus on preventing the import of substandard or accident-damaged vehicles, prioritising consumer safety and market integrity.He noted that dealers were given a generous 16-month grace period to adapt, and those who failed to comply did so at their own risk. "The government cannot be blamed for dealers' poor planning or for importing vehicles outside the regulations," Zarrou stated.Addressing concerns from some dealers in free zones, Zarrou clarified that these areas are intended for re-export, not local market supply. He dismissed claims of unfair treatment, highlighting the significant benefits enjoyed by free zone businesses, such as tax exemptions and reduced operational costs.He added that many dealers complied with the new rules, sold their vehicles successfully and regularised their status. Zarrou stressed that discussions leading to the new regulations included free zone representatives and were conducted transparently, with clear implementation timelines."We support the government's regulatory approach, which balances the interests of merchants, consumers and the national economy," he said.He praised recent government moves to reduce customs duties and sales tax, which have expanded consumer access to better vehicles at more affordable prices.