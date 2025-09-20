Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Rwanda Are Good Partners And Friends - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan And Rwanda Are Good Partners And Friends - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-09-20 10:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ Azerbaijan and Rwanda are good partners and friends, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Trend reports.

“We participate jointly in different international institutions and always support each other.

During our chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Rwanda always supported us,” the head of state emphasized.

MENAFN20092025000187011040ID1110088030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search