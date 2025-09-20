Captured Enemy Maps Show That Russians Misled Their Command - President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Yesterday, during a briefing on our operation [the counteroffensive in Dobropillia], I saw the electronic version of the location of our forces and equipment and saw the Russian maps. So, their reports differ greatly from reality. Where we have regained our positions, the Russians' maps show the opposite," Zelensky said.

According to the President, this indicates that“the reports from middle management to the top in Russia differ from the real situation.”

“I think that's not bad. There was constant provocation in the information field about where they are in Donbas, that in 30 days they would supposedly capture Pokrovsk for good, and definitely capture the east by November. But this differs from reality,” the President assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had thwarted the Russian offensive operation in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas. Zelensky emphasized that Russian losses since the start of the Defense Forces' counteroffensive operation in the Pokrovsk area alone have already exceeded 2,500 in recent weeks, with more than 1,300 Russians killed.