Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Formula Racing Sets Pace On Second Day In Azerbaijan's Grand Prix

Formula Racing Sets Pace On Second Day In Azerbaijan's Grand Prix


2025-09-20 02:05:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The second day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, hosted in Baku for the 9th time, begins today, Trend reports.

The program includes the third practice session and the qualifying round of Formula 1 (F1), along with sprint races in Formula 2 (F2).

On the opening day, Formula 1 practice sessions as well as Formula 2 practice and qualifying rounds took place. Victories went to Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Alex Dunne (Rodin), and Jak Crawford (DAMS).

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

MENAFN20092025000187011040ID1110087171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search