Full Page Newspaper Ads: Shiv Sena Pulls Out All Stops for PM's Birthday

Mumbai- As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his leadership and resolve to create a“New India”, while his party launched a host of initiatives to mark the occasion.

Shinde's party Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, published full page advertisements in leading dailies and organised different initiatives to celebrate Modi's birthday.

In a post of X, the deputy CM hailed the Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation.

Modi has taken long strides with a resolve to create a“New India” and has changed the face of the country in the last 10 years, Shinde noted.

The Shiv Sena published advertisements in several dailies with Shinde extending best wishes to the PM. Government departments run by Shiv Sena ministers launched several initiatives to mark the occasion.

The Urban Development Department, headed by Shinde, announced a scheme under which Rs 1 crore will be disbursed to municipal councils and town councils for developing 'Namo Parks'.

The scheme will benefit 394 municipal councils and town councils.