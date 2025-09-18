Full Page Newspaper Ads: Shiv Sena Pulls Out All Stops For PM's Birthday
Mumbai- As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed his leadership and resolve to create a“New India”, while his party launched a host of initiatives to mark the occasion.
Shinde's party Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, published full page advertisements in leading dailies and organised different initiatives to celebrate Modi's birthday.
In a post of X, the deputy CM hailed the Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation.
Modi has taken long strides with a resolve to create a“New India” and has changed the face of the country in the last 10 years, Shinde noted.
The Shiv Sena published advertisements in several dailies with Shinde extending best wishes to the PM. Government departments run by Shiv Sena ministers launched several initiatives to mark the occasion.
The Urban Development Department, headed by Shinde, announced a scheme under which Rs 1 crore will be disbursed to municipal councils and town councils for developing 'Namo Parks'.
The scheme will benefit 394 municipal councils and town councils.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment