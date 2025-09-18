'Cricket is Game, Pilgrimage Faith': Cong Seeks Sikh Visit to Pakistan

Chandigarh- Punjab Congress leaders have sought a review of the Centre's advisory to various states to not process applications of Sikh 'jatha' for pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev in November this year.

Apparently referring to the recent Asia Cup T20 match between India and Pakistan, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that while“cricket is a game, pilgrimage is faith”.

While Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gurdaspur MP Randhawa wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan.

In a statement, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too urged the Centre to respect the Sikh sentiments and allow pilgrims to visit Nanakana Sahib on the birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder.

On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged Shah to review his ministry's advisory on Sikh pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The September 12 advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the chief secretary of Punjab and other neighbouring states said,“Taking into account the prevailing security scenario with Pakistan, it would not be possible to send the Sikh pilgrim jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji's Gurparb in November 2025. Accordingly, it is requested to suitably advise Sikh organisations in your state and it may be ensured that no processing of applications for jatha are undertaken.”

Warring urged the Union government to reconsider the decision while expressing optimism that the sentiments of the Sikhs will be respected.

He said that the decision conveyed by the Centre to Punjab and other states on September 12 seems to have been taken without taking into consideration the sentiments of the stakeholders.

He said that it clearly appears to be a purely administrative decision devoid of any respect for the sentiments and sensitivities of the Sikhs, who wait for this occasion every year to visit the birthplace of their first Sikh Guru.

“I doubt whether those responsible for taking such a decision understand the sensitivities and overall situation,” he said, while adding,“Nanakana Sahib is among the holiest places for Sikhs where our first Guru was born, how can anyone deny us permission to go there?”

Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said he expressed deep anguish and concern regarding the Centre's decision to disallow Sikh pilgrims from visiting Nankana Sahib in Pakistan this year, citing“security reasons”.

“While we fully understand the need to prioritize national security, it is disheartening to note that age-old traditions, faith, and spiritual practices of lakhs of Sikhs are repeatedly sacrificed in the name of hostility between two governments.

“The 'jatha' (group of pilgrims) to Nankana Sahib is not just a journey across borders, it is an unbroken centuries-old tradition that binds the Sikh community worldwide with their spiritual roots,” wrote Bajwa.