US Citizen, 71, Who Came To Punjab To Get Married, Burnt To Death By 75-Year-Old NRI Groom

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ludhiana police said a 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin, Rupinder Kaur Pandher, was allegedly killed shortly after arriving in India from Seattle to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI man. The case, which occurred in July, came to light recently after suspects were named in an FIR filed following her disappearance.

Who was the alleged groom?

Pandher had travelled to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, a Ludhiana-origin NRI living in England, who was due to be her husband. Police allege that Grewal was behind her killing.

Also read | Triple murder in Delhi: Bodies of two men, one woman found in Maidangarhi area, crime teams rush to spot

How was the disappearance reported?

Pandher's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, grew suspicious when she found her mobile phone switched off on July 24. By July 28, Khairah had alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, which in turn pressed local police to take up the matter.

When did the family learn about her death?

It was only last week that the Khairah family received the news of her death.

Also Read | 'When I woke up...': 8-yr-old recounts details of father's murder by mom, lover

Who has been arrested?

Police arrested Sukhjeet Singh Sonu of Malha Patti in connection with Pandher's killing. According to police, Sonu allegedly admitted to killing her in his house and burning the body in a storeroom.

What was the motive?

Police said Sonu acted on the instructions of Grewal, who allegedly promised him ₹50 lakh for killing Pandher. Officers added the motive was financial, as Pandher had transferred a significant amount of money to Grewal prior to her visit.

Also Read | UP shocker! Auraiya man rapes, murders teen cousin hours after tying Rakhi

Also Read | Four killed, 1 injured in major fire at electronics store in Delhi's Raja Garden

What is the current status of the investigation?

Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh (Ludhiana Police Range) confirmed that Grewal, who is absconding, has been named as a suspect. Police are working to recover Pandher's skeletal remains and other evidence based on Sonu's disclosure.