US Citizen, 71, Who Came To Punjab To Get Married, Burnt To Death By 75-Year-Old NRI Groom
Pandher had travelled to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, a Ludhiana-origin NRI living in England, who was due to be her husband. Police allege that Grewal was behind her killing.
Pandher's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, grew suspicious when she found her mobile phone switched off on July 24. By July 28, Khairah had alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, which in turn pressed local police to take up the matter.When did the family learn about her death?
It was only last week that the Khairah family received the news of her death.
Police arrested Sukhjeet Singh Sonu of Malha Patti in connection with Pandher's killing. According to police, Sonu allegedly admitted to killing her in his house and burning the body in a storeroom.What was the motive?
Police said Sonu acted on the instructions of Grewal, who allegedly promised him ₹50 lakh for killing Pandher. Officers added the motive was financial, as Pandher had transferred a significant amount of money to Grewal prior to her visit.
Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh (Ludhiana Police Range) confirmed that Grewal, who is absconding, has been named as a suspect. Police are working to recover Pandher's skeletal remains and other evidence based on Sonu's disclosure.
