Taliban Cut Fiber Optic Internet Across Afghanistan, Silencing Girls' Last Access To Education As Well

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have tightened their internet crackdown, cutting off fiber optic connections in several provinces on Wednesday in what officials described as a campaign against“evil.” The move, ordered by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has left many areas without high-speed internet access for the past two days.

In Balkh province, spokesman Ataullah Zaid confirmed that fiber optic internet had been completely banned on the leader's orders, saying the measure was aimed at curbing immorality and that alternative communication channels would be provided nationwide in the future. An AFP correspondent verified that in Balkh, internet access is now only possible through mobile phone networks.

The shutdown is not limited to Balkh. According to Afghan media, fiber optic services have been suspended in Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Zabul, Nimroz, Baghlan, Ghazni, Parwan, and Herat as well. Thousands of Afghan girls and teachers in these provinces were unable to join online classes.

Also Read: Gunman Kills 3 Police Officers, Injures 2 in Pennsylvania Shooting Before Being Shot Dead

Since the Taliban banned girls from secondary school and university, many had turned to online learning as their only means of education. The blackout has stripped away even this limited opportunity, deepening their isolation.

A staff member of a private internet company in Kabul, speaking on condition of anonymity, said fiber optic technology is the most widely used in Afghanistan, but no reasons were given for the sudden ban.

Afghan media reported that the restrictions have severely disrupted daily life, crippling banking systems and other online services.

Following public complaints, Taliban governor Yousuf Wafa ordered exemptions for banks, the national identity card office, and certain key departments. Internet service was restored to these institutions on Tuesday morning, allowing banking operations to resume.