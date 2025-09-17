Bacardi Receives The Official 'Hecho En Mexico' (Made In Mexico) Seal For Its PATRÓN And CAZADORES Tequilas

MENAFN - 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, September 17, 2025 /3BL/ - Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, has received the official 'Hecho en Mexico' (Made in Mexico) seal for its renowned tequila brands, PATRÓN and CAZADORES. This distinction, granted by the Mexican Ministry of Economy, underscores the commitment of Bacardi to quality, authenticity, and promoting the prestige of Mexican products globally.

The award ceremony took place at the offices of the Ministry of Economy in Mexico City, with the official seal presented by María De Haas Matamoros, Director General of the Office of the Ministry of Economy, to Daniel Aliaga, Managing Director for Bacardi in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The event, which was also attended by Andrea Genoveva Solano Rendón, Head of the Regulation, Competitiveness, and Competition Unit of the Ministry of Economy, was part of the 'Hecho en Mexico' program, a strategic initiative promoted by the Presidency of the Republic. The program's main objective is to promote and enhance the prestige of Mexican-based companies and brands both nationally and internationally. Awarding PATRÓN and CAZADORES with this seal is testament to the leadership of Bacardi in the production of high-quality tequilas and its contribution to the country's economic development.

"On behalf of Bacardi, we are incredibly proud to celebrate the Mexican heritage and craftsmanship of our exceptional tequilas: PATRÓN and CAZADORES," said Daniel Aliaga. "This distinction not only recognizes the quality of our brands, but also reinforces our commitment to the country, its culture, and its people. As a family-owned company that has been around for more than 160 years, doing the right thing is fundamental to us, and that includes ensuring our Made in Mexico brands continue to be a source of global pride. Our purpose at Bacardi is to 'Make Moments Matter,' and this is, without a doubt, one of those moments."

"Awarding the 'Hecho en Mexico' seal to Bacardi for its PATRÓN and CAZADORES brands is a clear example of the talent and quality our country offers to the world," added María De Haas Matamoros. "This initiative seeks to recognize and empower companies that, like Bacardi, contribute significantly to the economy and project an image of Mexican excellence internationally."

Andrea Genoveva Solano Rendón commented:“The 'Hecho en Mexico' seal reflects the quality and talent of Mexican industry, boosting competitiveness and pride in what we produce. Today, Bacardi once again demonstrates its commitment to Mexican excellence."

The history of Bacardi in Mexico dates back to 1931, when it became the first country outside of Cuba to produce BACARDÍ rum. Today, BACARDÍ rum is the number one spirit in Mexico and the Bacardi portfolio has grown to include other premium spirit brands like BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, ILEGAL mezcal and ST-GERMAIN liqueur.

With more than a quarter of its global workforce located in Mexico, Bacardi enjoys a deep connection to the country, where world-renowned tequilas are produced, such as PATRÓN, the number one ultra-premium tequila globally, and CAZADORES, one of its emerging and growing brands. Hacienda PATRÓN is recognized for setting a new standard of quality, with 60 hands touching and perfecting each bottle before it leaves its facility in Jalisco.

Bacardi maintains a firm commitment to innovation, reflected in recent launches such as PATRÓN Cristalino and PATRÓN El Alto – and corporate sustainability, with initiatives such as GLOBALG.A.P. certification for agave farmers and participation in projects such as Charco Bendito for water replenishment.

