Almost 8,000 Hasidim Arrive In Uman
Most of those wishing to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nachman are still traveling to Uman from various countries, the UJCU noted.
This week, security measures have been tightened in the pilgrimage area, and checkpoints have been set up, where each pilgrim is checked with an introscope.
As the UJCU reminded, this year's Rosh Hashanah celebrations fall on the period from the evening of September 22 to the evening of September 24.
Last year, according to the community, 33,500 Bratslav Hasidim came to Uman for the celebrations and pilgrimage on the occasion of the Jewish New Year.
This year, about 35,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said that Israel had not officially approached the Ukrainian authorities to agree on the procedure and details of this year's Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman
