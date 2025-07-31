Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US navy fighter jet crashes with no affected personnel


2025-07-31 04:18:56
(MENAFN) A US Navy F-35 fighter jet went down Wednesday near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California, officials confirmed. The pilot ejected safely and is reported to be unharmed, with no other personnel affected in the incident.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time close to the intersection of Dickinson and Cadillac avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft involved was an F-35C model assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, known as the “Rough Raiders.” This squadron serves as a Fleet Replacement Squadron, responsible for training both pilots and aircrew.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

