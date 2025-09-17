Zapad-2025 Drills Raise Security Concerns For EU Kallas
"The European Union has been closely monitoring the joint strategic military exercise Zapad-2025, taking place on the territories of Belarus and Russia, for the first time since the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on 24 February 2022," Kallas said.
She stressed that in light of Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and following the repeated violation of the airspace of the EU member states by Russian drones, "a drill such as Zapad-2025 does not demonstrate a commitment to de-escalation and peace."
"The military participation of other countries in Zapad-2025, in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus, is a matter of serious security concern for the EU," Kallas added.Read also: No provocations or threats: Russian troops leave Belarus after Zapad-2025 drills
According to her, the EU expects Russia and Belarus to fully comply with their international commitments, including the OSCE's 2011 Vienna Document.
"The EU remains vigilant of any potential security threats surrounding Zapad-2025," Kallas said.
The joint strategic exercise of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces "Zapad-2025" began in Belarus on Friday, September 12. The two countries said at the time that the drills would take place at training grounds deep inside Belarus or in its eastern regions, and claimed they were defensive in nature.
Photo: European Union
