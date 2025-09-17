Trump Administration Vows Justice For Charlie Kirk, Will Focus On Immigration Violations And Target Radical Left

MENAFN - Live Mint) One day before his assassination, conservative activist Charlie Kirk texted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging accountability for local officials resisting federal immigration policy.

“The last message he had texted me was the day before he passed away, and it said, 'We have to hold these mayors and local officials accountable for what they're doing,'” Noem said on The New York Post's podcast.

Noem, 53, told columnist Miranda Devine that she did not see the message until after Kirk was killed during his Sept. 10 speaking event at Utah Valley University.

“Charlie, he was incredible. It still makes me so sad that it's hard to talk about,” she said.“I will always feel bad that I didn't respond because I would have said, 'Absolutely, I'm on it,' which I am, but I think he knew that.”

Noem said Kirk's death has resonated widely:“I don't know why it feels like such a heavy grief, but I think everybody's feeling that.”

Stephen Miller:“We will do it in Charlie's name”

Kirk's death has sparked calls within the Trump administration for a tougher stance against left-wing groups. Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy, said Kirk's final exhortation to him was that“we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence.”

“We are going to do that,” Miller vowed.“It is a vast domestic terror movement. With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie's name.”

Utah shooting details

Kirk, 31, was gunned down on September10 while answering student questions during the opening stop of his“American Comeback” tour.

Authorities say Tyler Robinson , 22, fired a fatal shot to Kirk's neck from a rooftop roughly 200 yards away. He was arrested and on Tuesday charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder , felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News that Robinson's actions were premeditated .

