CM Omar Seeks Centre's Package For Rain-Hit J&K

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited the land subsidence-hit Kalaban area in Poonch district and assured full support to affected families, while urging the Centre to provide a comprehensive relief package on the lines of those given to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Omar said the administration has been directed to prepare a rehabilitation plan, including granting five marlas of land to displaced families, for Cabinet approval.“Wherever the land has sunk or is sinking, people cannot be resettled there again. They will need to be resettled somewhere else,” he said.

The Chief Minister assessed the damage caused by recent rains and landslides, which affected over 1,000 people, damaging more than 95 houses, a graveyard, and a mosque. Residents have been relocated to safe shelters. He announced immediate relief of Rs 38 lakh to the affected families, in addition to Rs 50 lakh released under the SDRF.

Highlighting the extensive impact of the rains across Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said,“There is hardly any district in J&K that has not suffered damage from floods, landslides, or heavy rains. Whatever financial resources we have, we will use them to ensure relief reaches the people.”

The Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing restoration work on Jammu–Srinagar NH-44 and directed officials to expedite repairs to facilitate smooth movement of traffic, particularly fruit-laden trucks and essential supplies.

Omar emphasized that the government remains in close coordination with the Centre, which has sent teams to assess the situation.“We will put forth our demand and expect a comprehensive package for J&K like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” he said.