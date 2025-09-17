Apple Growers' Woes: Transport Dept To Monitor Freight Charges
Srinagar- In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on apple growers, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department has constituted special enforcement teams to monitor and regulate freight charges in the Valley.
According to a communiqué addressed to Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs), these teams have been tasked with preventing the practice of charging exorbitant and unjustified fares from fruit growers and traders. Frequent and surprise visits to major fruit mandis will be conducted to ensure that growers and sellers are not overcharged or harassed.
The enforcement teams are required to submit daily compliance reports to the Transport Commissioner's office. In Srinagar, ARTO Mauzam Ali has been instructed to cover two districts and report any actions taken in response to complaints.
The initiative follows directives from Horticulture Minister Javaid Ahmad Dar, who highlighted the financial stress faced by apple growers due to high transport costs, especially in the aftermath of the highway closure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment