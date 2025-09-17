Apple Growers' Woes: Transport Dept To Monitor Freight Charges

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on apple growers, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department has constituted special enforcement teams to monitor and regulate freight charges in the Valley.

According to a communiqué addressed to Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs), these teams have been tasked with preventing the practice of charging exorbitant and unjustified fares from fruit growers and traders. Frequent and surprise visits to major fruit mandis will be conducted to ensure that growers and sellers are not overcharged or harassed.

The enforcement teams are required to submit daily compliance reports to the Transport Commissioner's office. In Srinagar, ARTO Mauzam Ali has been instructed to cover two districts and report any actions taken in response to complaints.

The initiative follows directives from Horticulture Minister Javaid Ahmad Dar, who highlighted the financial stress faced by apple growers due to high transport costs, especially in the aftermath of the highway closure.