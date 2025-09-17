Iran Executed Man Spying For Israel

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 18 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran executed a man, convicted of espionage for working for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, yesterday, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported.

The man was identified as Babak Shahbazi and hanged, following judicial proceedings.

He had been found guilty of intelligence and security cooperation with Israel, by selling sensitive information about Iranian data centres to Mossad, in return for money and the citizenship of a third country, the report said.

According to Mizan, Shahbazi had been working as a contractor, designing and installing industrial cooling devices, with companies affiliated with Iran's telecommunication, military and security organisations and centres.– NNN-IRNA