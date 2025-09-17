Iran Executed Man Spying For Israel
The man was identified as Babak Shahbazi and hanged, following judicial proceedings.
He had been found guilty of intelligence and security cooperation with Israel, by selling sensitive information about Iranian data centres to Mossad, in return for money and the citizenship of a third country, the report said.
According to Mizan, Shahbazi had been working as a contractor, designing and installing industrial cooling devices, with companies affiliated with Iran's telecommunication, military and security organisations and centres.– NNN-IRNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment