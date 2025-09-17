Coherent Unveils Next-Gen Waveanalyzer And Waveshaper To Accelerate Optical Network Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today introduced two powerful new instruments designed to make testing advanced optical networks faster, easier, and more precise: the WaveAnalyzer 200B Portable Optical Spectrum Analyzer and the WaveShaper 500B/X Programmable Optical Filter.

The WaveAnalyzer 200B is the only battery-powered portable analyzer in the market capable of delivering up to two full sweeps per second across the entire Super C-Band with an ultra-fine 650 MHz resolution bandwidth. This enables engineers to quickly and accurately check the quality of complex, high-capacity networks - whether during lab research, system installation, or field maintenance.

The WaveShaper 500B/X offers unmatched flexibility for production testing of optical transceivers. It can precisely shape signal attenuation across the Super C- and L-Bands, covering more than 12.4 THz of spectrum. With a loading time of less than 100 milliseconds, it supports high-throughput manufacturing environments by cutting testing time and reducing the cost of tests.

“These new instruments build on Coherent's proven leadership in optical network test and measurement,” said Dr. Ralf Stolte, Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager.“By combining accuracy, speed, and portability, they enable our customers to keep pace with the demands of next-generation communications.”

The WaveAnalyzer 200B is the latest evolution of the widely adopted WaveAnalyzer 200A and will begin shipping in November 2025. The WaveShaper 500B/X is built on Coherent's trusted Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) platform, already used in thousands of deployed units worldwide. Both products will be showcased at ECOC 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 29 – October 1, 2025.

