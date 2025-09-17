Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latest Aggression On Gaza Leaves 98 Martyrs


2025-09-17 03:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation latest aggression on Gaza Strip left 98 martyrs and 385 injured Gazans during the past 24 hours, the local health authorities said.
The authorities confirmed, in a statement, that the toll of the aggression, launched in early October 2023, has climbed to 65,062 martyrs and 165,697 injured.
Count of the casualties since March 18 until today has amounted to 12.511 martyrs plus 53,656 wounded Palestinians, the authorities' statement said.
It added that corpses of seven martyrs, hit as they were seeking aid and food, were admitted at the hospitals along with 87 injured individuals during the last 24 hours. Thus, the toll of this category's casualties climbed to 2,504 martyrs and 18,381 wounded.
The authorities also declared that four Gazans lost their lives due to famine and poor nutrition, bringing the toll of these victims to 432 including 146 children.
The Israeli forces have escalated attacks on the strip, particularly Gaza City, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee to other regions of the narrow strip, now largely devastated due to recurring bombardment. (end)
