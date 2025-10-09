Antea Group USA Provides Pro Bono Hydrogeology Expertise To Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School In PFAS Remediation Efforts

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., October 9, 2025 /3BL/ - Antea Group USA, a leading environmental and sustainability consulting firm, today announced its pro bono involvement in addressing PFAS contamination in the water supply of the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, located on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation in Minnesota.

The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, serving approximately 250 students and 50 teachers, support staff, custodians, bus drivers, and others, has been grappling with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination in its water supply. Routine sampling discovered that four to eight PFAS compounds were present in the water from the school's four on-site supply wells. This contamination may have been ongoing at the school's current site in 1984, with the most likely source being the use of floor waxes and coatings containing PFAS compounds for over 30 years. Repeated cleaning, reapplication, and water disposal to the onsite treatment system likely led PFAS compounds to enter the groundwater supply. These "forever chemicals" are linked to various health risks, and the long-term exposure for the school community has necessitated urgent action.

Antea Group President and hydrogeology expert, Bob Karls, is donating his time and specialized knowledge to the ongoing remediation efforts by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, who are actively collaborating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and several State agencies. Support of this project is part of Antea Group USA's broader corporate social responsibility program , which dedicates 1% of annual profits to pro bono work for non-profit organizations.

"We are honored to contribute our expertise to the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in their pursuit of clean and safe drinking water," said Bob Karls, President of Antea Group USA. "This pro bono project underscores our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and supporting communities in need, especially when facing complex challenges like PFAS contamination. Our goal is to provide the technical hydrogeological insights necessary to secure a new, clean water source for the school and protect the health of its students and staff."

Bob serves on the board of Northern Waters Land Trust , a local nonprofit dedicated to conserving northern Minnesota's watersheds, lakes, and wildlife. Through Northern Waters Land Trust, he learned about the school's water issues and, with Antea Group's support, committed to addressing the supply challenges affecting students and staff.

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Superintendent Dan McKeon shared,“Discovering that water at the school was unsafe for consumption was devastating. There are families who for generations have sent their children to the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, so the thought of the water being unsafe created a lot of frustration and fear. Having people like Bob on our team has helped us turn the corner from fear and frustration to hope and a sense of safety down the road. His expertise has been invaluable, as has his gentle and considerate approach to this sensitive project.”

Multiple water treatment options and new water sources were evaluated based on cost, environmental impact, and user concerns. The preferred solution involves drilling into a protected aquifer approximately 300 feet deep. Test wells have confirmed suitability, and engineering work is now underway to install new supply wells and connect them to the school's water systems. The existing wells will be properly decommissioned, and continued monitoring of both shallow and nearby wells will ensure the contaminated groundwater is no longer used.

“In collaboration with our multi-agency team working to alleviate our PFAS concerns, Bob's knowledge and expertise has assisted Leech Lake and the school to understand this emerging science, guiding us through our options, avoiding costly treatments and encouraging all parties to find clean water,” shared Brandy Toft, Environmental Director for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.“Bob's engagement has greatly assisted us to do things right the first time-proactively-so we can secure clean and safe water for our children.”

Antea Group USA is proud to partner with the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in this vital effort to protect the health of students and staff and ensure a healthier future for the community.

About Antea Group USA: Antea Group USA is an international environmental and sustainability consulting firm that partners with clients to create a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable world. By combining industry expertise with a global perspective, Antea Group USA offers a wide range of services, including environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting. Learn more about Antea Group's expertise in PFAS management .

About Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School: The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School is a K-12 Tribal school located on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation in Minnesota. It provides education and a supportive learning environment for approximately 300 students and faculty. Learn more:

About the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe: The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is a federally recognized, sovereign Native American Tribe located in north central Minnesota. The LLBO is committed to the responsible operation of government, preservation of our heritage, promotion of our sovereignty, and the protection of natural resources for our elders and future generations, while enhancing the health, economic well-being, education, and our inherent right to live as Ojibwe People.

