Blending Festival Vibes With World-Class Aerospace Action, Skyview Returns To Dubai Airshow

From spectacular flying displays and astronaut encounters to STEM adventures, street food and live shows, SkyView combines industry spectacle with festival fun for all ages

DUBAI, UAE - 09 October 2025 - Get ready for five days of non-stop thrills as SkyView returns to Dubai Airshow 2025 - supercharged with more to see, do and experience than ever before. From 17-21 November at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, families, students and aviation fans can enjoy a festival that combines breathtaking flying displays with live entertainment, games, street food, theatre shows, workshops, and astronaut meet-and-greets - all in one unforgettable space.

Towering above the festival atmosphere, the grandstand will welcome 5,000 spectators each day for jaw-dropping aerial performances. From roaring military jets and sleek commercial aircraft to cutting-edge eVTOLs, UAVs, helicopters and private planes, the daily flying programme promises an adrenaline-fuelled spectacle of speed, skill and innovation. And for those seeking a little extra comfort, the VIP lounge offers relaxed seating and premium views of the flying displays.

Back on the ground, the festival buzz continues. Families can dive into live main stage entertainment, interactive workshops and giveaways, while foodies explore the Street Food Alley serving global flavours from crowd favourites. Brands such as Sprayground - a SkyView sponsor - as well as Fidu Properties, Dubai Duty Free, Green Line Power, Kibsons, Virgin Megastore, Stanley, Garmin,JIMMY and AMIT Care will also provide lifestyle activations that add an extra layer of energy and engagement to the festival experience, while military displays by the UAE Ministry of Defence will offer a rare close-up look at aircraft and technology.

David Ben-David, Founder of Sprayground, comments: 'At this year's Dubai Airshow, I am unveiling one of my most daring creations of an 11-meter gold sprayground helicopter connected to a six-meter Sprayground pop-up shop. This immersive art installation transforms the spirit of travel and exploration into a living experience, bringing our world of creativity, luxury, and style to life like never before.'

For curious young minds, SkyView is where learning meets adventure. Its STEM-aligned education programme, designed for ages 8-17 and delivered in partnership with One Giant Leap Middle East, will feature rocket-making and astronaut-training workshops. With hours of educational content packed into unforgettable experiences, thousands of school students will join the action through field trips - sparking excitement for science, technology, engineering and maths in the most inspiring way.

Jackie Carpenter, Founder of One Giant Leap Middle East, an organisation dedicated to advancing STEM education, said: 'One Giant Leap Middle East is honoured to be part of SkyView at the Dubai Airshow. Through this platform, we aim to inspire the community to explore aerospace and create opportunities for lifelong learning in science, technology, and space exploration.'

Imagine shaking hands with someone who has actually been to space - at SkyView, that dream becomes reality. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to meet astronauts face-to-face and hear their incredible stories. Throughout the week, the line-up includes Rabea Rogge, the first German woman in space; Claude Nicollier, the first Swiss citizen to orbit the Earth; and Sian Proctor, the first African-American woman commercial spaceship pilot. From tales of space missions to insights on the future of exploration, these encounters will ignite imaginations and inspire future explorers across generations.

Sian Proctor said: 'I am thrilled to be attending the Dubai Airshow as the first woman commercial astronaut mission pilot. In 2021, I flew to space with SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission, and since then the Airshow has been at the top of my bucket list for its strong focus on space exploration. I look forward to meeting people from across the aerospace community, experiencing Dubai and the UAE for the first time, and inspiring future generations to pursue an inclusive, and diverse future in space. I'm also excited to connect with emerging leaders through the NextGen track, join the public for meet-and-greets, and take in the incredible aerial displays. The Dubai Airshow is the perfect platform to inspire people of all ages to reach for the sky - and beyond.'

Another programme highlight is a theatre adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days, organised by Outside The Box Events and led by h2 productions. Through a captivating, interactive performance, the show mixes adventure and learning in equal measure, tackling themes of science, geography, sustainability and aviation.

Lucinda Brown, Head of Business Development at Outside The Box Events LLC, comments: 'Inspired by the original text by Jules Verne, this production has been thoughtfully reimagined as a dynamic piece of Theatre in Education. Aligned with the school curriculum it celebrates the UAE's rich contributions to global aviation and sustainability - offering students an engaging, educational experience that connects literature, history, and contemporary values.'

Expected to welcome 20,000 visitors over five days, SkyView offers a front-row seat to the UAE's aviation success story. Having grown into the UAE's largest public aviation experience, combining jaw-dropping flying displays with family fun, STEM education and community spirit, each edition builds on the last, cementing its place as one of Dubai's most eagerly anticipated festivals and a place to inspire the next generation of aviation leaders.

With Time Out Dubai as the media partner and ticket sales now live through Virgin Tickets, SkyView 2025 promises to be bigger and bolder than ever - a festival of flight and fun that families, students and aviation enthusiasts from around the world won't want to miss. Standard tickets are priced at AED 30 for full access to the SkyView experience, while AED 60 VIP tickets offer fast-track entry, preferred viewing of the flying displays and exclusive access to the SkyView VIP Lounge.

