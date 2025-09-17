Attain Partners With Acxiom To Fuel IPG's Media Activation With Real-Time Sales Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that powers real-time, live consumer purchase measurement and outcome signals for brands, today announced a partnership with Acxiom to make its audience segments available to agencies across Interpublic Group (IPG). As part of Acxiom's curated data offering, IPG teams can now access Attain's proprietary daily-refreshed purchase data, to build audiences, refine targeting, and improve campaign performance. Attain also enables real-time sales attribution, giving marketers the ability to optimize media while campaigns are in flight - based on what consumers are actually buying.

As advertisers prioritize faster, more responsive media strategies, Attain's partnership with Acxiom delivers one of the most trusted and scalable purchase-based data solutions available. As an approved Acxiom data partner, IPG can tap into daily transaction data across more than 10,000 merchants and brands enabling timely, precise, and performance-focused audience building.

“This partnership with Acxiom marks another key milestone in Attain's mission to connect media with real-world results,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and Co-founder of Attain.“By bringing our live purchase data to one of the most respected names in data collaboration, we are equipping IPG teams with powerful signals that allow for smarter planning, sharper targeting, and stronger performance. It is a win for both marketers and consumers.”

As part of the collaboration, IPG clients gain access to Attain's permissioned data panel of over 10 million consumers. Attain is the only provider that collects this purchase data directly from consumers with their explicit consent. Spanning key categories such as grocery, quick service restaurants, retail, and travel, Attain's audiences are built from daily-refreshed, verified purchase data - not modeled or inferred - delivering accurate, real-world insights to optimize campaign performance.

“We are pleased to partner with Attain and bring their best-in-class purchase data solutions to our ecosystem,” said Martin Wexler, EVP, Product Revenue and Partnerships at Acxiom.“This collaboration enables IPG clients to plan and optimize campaigns with fresh, real-world insights that align closely with what consumers are actually buying. That's everything.”

See Attain's data in action by requesting a live demo at attainoutcomes/request-demo .

About Attain

Attain is North America's most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, activation and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset - their data - in exchange for modern financial services. Attain's portfolio of apps allow consumers to access savings tools, early wages and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit .

