Unihawk And Oncampus Paris Establish Pathway To LISAA Design School

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GCC high school students invited to compete in Paris art and design competition

UniHawk Global, a leading university admissions consultancy in the GCC, has announced a unique opportunity for high schoolers to showcase their creativity while exploring world-class education in the heart of Paris. The initiative invites high school students to participate in the 'Design Your Paris' Competition, against several other schools across the GCC. This opportunity also offers high schoolers a pathway to the elite French design school, L'Institut Supérieur des Arts Appliqués (LISAA).

Established to provide aspiring artists and designers with early exposure to the creative industries, the competition invites teams of up to four students across GCC schools to tap into their imagination while gaining insights into the academic pathways available at top-tier institutions like LISAA. The competition is organized across four distinctive tracks: Product Design, Art Installation, Marketing Campaign, and Fashion Concept. Each track will be judged on a range of criteria including creativity and originality, sustainable design, practical functionality, aesthetic appeal, and clarity in presentation.

This initiative aims to celebrate student creativity with opportunities for participants to design an eco-friendly product, create an educational art installation, craft a marketing campaign to promote studying in Paris, or develop a fashion concept inspired by French trends. The competition also provides a platform for career exploration, with participants benefiting from personalized guidance on pursuing creative education and future opportunities in Paris and beyond. With professional mentorship and real-world evaluation by LISAA faculty and industry professionals, students will gain valuable insights into the expectations and standards of international design education.

Winners will receive exclusive access to LISAA's expert faculty through specialized masterclasses, allowing them to deepen their creative knowledge and gain direct exposure to one of Europe's premier design institutions. In addition, participants will be featured across UniHawk and OnCampus digital platforms, providing international visibility and an opportunity to build creative portfolios recognized by global industry professionals. Each winning team will also receive a cash prize of AED 1,000 for first place, AED 500 for the runner-up, and AED 300 for third place, alongside certificates of participation recognizing creative excellence.

Speaking about the opportunity, Shivani Kumar, CSO at UniHawk said,“This competition marks a rare and valuable chance for young creatives to explore their talents on an international stage, connect with experts in the field, and take the first step towards a future in design, art, or fashion. We encourage any student who aspires to pursue a career in the creative field to take part in this one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

Registration for the competition is open until 25th September, with final submissions due by 25th November. Winners will be officially announced on 15th December.