$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Charlotte Lee

Charlotte Lee


2025-09-17 06:07:27
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Profile Articles Activity

I am an NIHR Research Fellow, Senior Research Associate, and BPS-accredited Chartered Psychologist with expertise in behaviour change research.

As Principal Investigator, I lead NIHR-funded projects geared towards changing behaviours in primary care. I use mixed methods to design and test behavioural interventions that address cardiovascular disease risk factors, including obesity, smoking, and sleep disorders. My focus is on under-served groups such as ethnic minorities and people with severe mental illness.

Experience
  • 2023–present Research Fellow, University of Bristol
  • 2019–present Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Education
  • 2023 University of Oxford, DPhil Primary Care Health Sciences
  • 2016 King's College London, MSc Hons Clinical Neurodevelopmental Sciences
  • 2015 University College London, BSc Psychology and Language Sciences
Professional Memberships
  • British Psychological Society

The Conversation

MENAFN17092025000199003603ID1110073347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search