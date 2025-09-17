Charlotte Lee
-
Research Fellow, Primary Care Health Sciences,
University of Oxford
I am an NIHR Research Fellow, Senior Research Associate, and BPS-accredited Chartered Psychologist with expertise in behaviour change research.
As Principal Investigator, I lead NIHR-funded projects geared towards changing behaviours in primary care. I use mixed methods to design and test behavioural interventions that address cardiovascular disease risk factors, including obesity, smoking, and sleep disorders. My focus is on under-served groups such as ethnic minorities and people with severe mental illness.Experience
-
2023–present
Research Fellow, University of Bristol
2019–present
Research Fellow, University of Oxford
-
2023
University of Oxford, DPhil Primary Care Health Sciences
2016
King's College London, MSc Hons Clinical Neurodevelopmental Sciences
2015
University College London, BSc Psychology and Language Sciences
-
British Psychological Society
