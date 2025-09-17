Charlotte Lee

As Principal Investigator, I lead NIHR-funded projects geared towards changing behaviours in primary care. I use mixed methods to design and test behavioural interventions that address cardiovascular disease risk factors, including obesity, smoking, and sleep disorders. My focus is on under-served groups such as ethnic minorities and people with severe mental illness.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.