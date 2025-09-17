US, UK To Sign USD 42 Bln Tech Deal During Trump's Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 17 (KUNA) - The United Kingdom and the United States signed a historic technology deal on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of US President Donald Trump's official visit to Britain.
The "world-leading tech partnership" aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and investment in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and civil nuclear energy.
According to press statement by the UK government, the agreement is backed by GBP 31 billion (USD 42 billion) in direct investments from leading American technology firms such as Microsoft, Google, Nvidia and others.
The investments are expected to strengthen the UK's AI infrastructure and support the development of data centers, semiconductors, and high-performance computing systems, with both countries committing to joint research and innovation in emerging technologies.
Areas of focus include AI applications in medicine, nuclear fusion energy, and space exploration.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as a "turning point" in bilateral cooperation, underscoring its potential to drive economic growth and create high-skilled jobs in both nations.
The UK's Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology said much of the US investment will focus on northeast England, where an "AI Growth Zone" is expected to create 5,000 jobs and become one of Europe's largest data hubs.
President Trump is scheduled to meet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle and hold talks with Prime Minister Starmer.
A joint business summit is planned for Thursday, with further announcements on investment and cooperation expected. (end)
