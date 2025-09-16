Aduro, Allied, Alamos At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (C) hit a 52-week high of $19.15. Aduro announced that the Company's Netherlands-based subsidiary will join the Dutch trade delegation to Japan as part of the Economic Mission on Energy Transition, Sustainability & Circular Economy, taking place September 15–25, in connection with Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Units AP) hit a new 52-week high of $20.76. Allied today provided an update with respect to non-core property sales.“We initiated the sale process last year to fund the acquisition of larger than expected interests in 400 West Georgia, 19 Duncan and Calgary House,” said Michael Emory, Founder & Executive Chair.“We've continued this year with the immediate objective of improving access to the debt capital markets and the longer-term objective of serving knowledge-based organizations in Canada's major cities ever-better and more profitably.”
Alamos Gold Inc. Class A (T) hit a new 52-week high of $46.56. Alamos announced Monday that its subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Alamos Gold Holdings Coöperatief U.A. and Alamos Gold Holdings B.V. have signed an agreement to sell Dogu Biga Madencilik Sanayi ve Tic. A.S., their Turkish subsidiary to Tümad Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. for all-cash deal is valued at $470 million.
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.18. Monday, Atkins rose 3.5% to $105.52 on volume of 1,289,341 shares.
Aritzia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $86.67. Aritzia rose 3.5% to $87.21 Monday on volume of 679,495 shares.
1911 Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents. 1911 Gold rose 5.9% Tuesday to $0.54 on volume of 1,806,941 shares.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $170.80. Bombardier's Supplier Recognition Program now includes three new award categories - Environmental Sustainability, Quality, and Outstanding Partnership. Winners in these categories will be honored alongside recipients of the prestigious Diamond Award. Awards are granted to suppliers who have demonstrated outstanding performance in 2024
Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.96. Even so, Bitfams fell 8.3% to $3.275 Tuesday on volume of 3,635,749 shares.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $178.33. No news stories available.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.11. No news stories available.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $348.63. No news stories available.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $110.39. No news stories available.
CareRx Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.28. No news stories available. CareRx announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend and that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to make a normal course issuer bid to repurchase outstanding common shares in the capital of the Corporation.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.19. Erdene rose 13.5% Tuesday on volume of 224,835 shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.89. Some experts opine that, after a rocky few years, First Quantum may be poised for a rebound. The Canadian mining giant, known for being one of the world's largest copper producers, has seen its shares tumble more than 30% from July 28, 2023, through today.
