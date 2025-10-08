Qatar Reaffirms Support For Global Peace, Stability Efforts Anchored In UNESCO Charter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its unwavering support for all international efforts, within the framework of multilateral cooperation, aimed at promoting global peace and stability.

This commitment is rooted in the founding charter of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the principles of international law, and Qatar's firm belief in the power of education and intercultural dialogue to achieve sustainable development and foster mutual understanding among nations.

This came in the official address delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO HE Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab, during the plenary session of the organization's 222nd Executive Board meeting, currently underway in Paris and continuing until October 16.

On September 9, Al Hanzab stated, the State of Qatar was subjected to an attack by Israel, which Qatar condemned in the strongest terms, alongside global condemnation. The attack targeted a residential area housing schools, kindergartens, and diplomatic missions.

He emphasized that this act constitutes a clear violation of international law and Qatar's sovereignty, underscoring the urgent need to intensify global efforts to protect education and ensure that educational institutions are not targeted during conflicts, in order to safeguard regional stability and security.

He noted the condemnation by both the Arab and Islamic groups of the treacherous Israeli assault on Qatar last month, describing it as a breach of international legal principles and a threat to peace and stability in the region, while expressing their full support and solidarity with Qatar.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO called on the international community to take a firm stand to protect education and cultural heritage sites in occupied Palestine and in all conflict zones worldwide.

He stressed that the world has witnessed, with deep sorrow, the destruction of schools, universities, mosques, churches, and places of worship, an egregious violation of human values that constitutes a crime against humanity, stressing the shared responsibility of all UNESCO member states to enhance the organization's effectiveness in responding to crises, supporting education and culture everywhere, without discrimination or exception.

His Excellency affirmed Qatar's steadfast belief that investing in education and culture is the cornerstone of building conscious and resilient societies, and the optimal path to achieving sustainable human development and promoting peace among peoples.

Based on this principle, Qatar has placed great emphasis on developing modern educational systems grounded in innovation, scientific research, and youth skill-building, in alignment with UNESCO's goals of ensuring inclusive and quality education for all. He reiterated Qatar's commitment to protecting education from attacks, affirming that education is a fundamental right that must not be compromised, even in times of conflict.

He added that they will continue working together, under the Executive Board resolution on protecting education from attacks, to advance an effective action plan that ensures the safeguarding of education in all regions of the world.

In his address to UNESCO's Executive Board, HE Dr. Al Hanzab also highlighted the empowerment of women as a collective responsibility of the international community. He noted that Qatar continues to launch programs and initiatives, in collaboration with intergovernmental organizations and civil society partners across various countries, to strengthen the role of women in achieving development.

He added that Qatar places education at the heart of its national strategy, viewing it as the foundation of sustainable development. The country has invested in enhancing educational infrastructure, improving workforce capabilities, advancing scientific research, building institutional capacity, and empowering youth and women, while also encouraging innovative scientific projects.

He stated that today's global challenges, including humanitarian and economic crises and rapid technological transformations, require the international community to bolster cooperation, activate joint initiatives, and embrace multilateralism to ensure a more effective and inclusive response.

He reaffirmed Qatar's support for UNESCO's efforts in advancing education, culture, and science as essential pillars for achieving development and peace.