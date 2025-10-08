Oil Terminal In Feodosia Burns For Third Day After Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack
“Today at 01:40, the third day began after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which resulted in a fire at the oil depot,” the message says.
It is noted that the acrid smoke from the fire is being carried by the wind for tens of kilometers, affecting residents. The previous evening, the smoke trail stretched 26 kilometers to the west.
At the same time, it is noted that the Russian occupation administration in Crimea is still keeping quiet about the incident; no statement has been made.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy rare Russian 'Zhitel' EW station
As reported, on October 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an oil and oil products transshipment complex in Feodosia.
The occupation administration and controlled media in Crimea were instructed to keep quiet about the attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia and other similar incidents until October 8.
Photo: Crimean Wind
