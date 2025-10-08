Chronicles Of Victory: October 9, 2020
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 13th day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the people. The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces announced that the Azerbaijani army liberated the village of Hadrut and several villages from occupation and destroyed a large number of military equipment of the Armenian armed forces.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the destruction of another headquarters of the Armenian army, the elimination of the chief of artillery of the regiment, and also presented a list of destroyed and captured equipment.
- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has disseminated a video of the Jabrayil region liberated from occupation.
- The Armenian armed forces continued shelling the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions of Azerbaijan. As a result of the Armenian shelling in Fuzuli, an employee of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) was seriously injured.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the destruction and seizure of a large number of military equipment of the armed forces of Armenia.
- The Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive shelling the territory of Mingachevir, Agjabadi, Barda and Aghdam regions.
- The Azerbaijani army captured several more units of military equipment from Armenia. Military equipment abandoned by the Armenian armed forces is being repainted according to the standards of the Azerbaijani army.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of many Grad MLRS of the Armenian armed forces.
- The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has disseminated information about the destruction in the air of a missile launched from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed video footage from the liberated villages of Sugovushan and Talish, Terter region.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that four civilians were injured as a result of rocket fire at Aghdam by the Armenian army.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of the enemy Prima MLRS and a military vehicle carrying 25 people.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry again made a video report, this time dedicated to the destruction of the Armenian armored vehicles brought to firing positions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment