Privatization: Rivne Radio Engineering Plant Sold Via Dutch Auction
According to the statement, the auction was conducted via the Prozorro system and involved the sale of 50% plus one share of the enterprise. The winning bidder offered nearly UAH 31 million for the stake. The Dutch auction, which used a descending price mechanism followed by a closed bidding phase, opened at a starting price of UAH 60.8 million
The Fund noted that this was the eighteenth attempt to privatize the company, which carries significant overdue liabilities totaling UAH 55.3 million-including more than UAH 15.8 million in wage arrears and debts to the state budget.Read also: Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Port's privatization completed
Under the terms of the privatization, the new owner is required to settle all outstanding wage and budget-related debts within six months of acquiring ownership and to preserve the company's workforce.
As previously reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine held 12 privatization auctions last week, raising a total of UAH 120.49 million.
Photo credit: gov
