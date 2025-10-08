'I Ain't Dead Yet!': Dolly Parton Reassures Fans After Scare

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Los Angeles, US: A very much alive Dolly Parton took to Instagram on Wednesday to declare "I ain't dead yet!" after her sister sent fans into a tailspin when she called for prayers for one of America's most beloved celebrities.

In a video posted to her official account, the 79-year-old Queen of Country thanked the public for their concern, but insisted she was not at death's door.

"There are just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was okay," she said from what appeared to be a photo studio.

"I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working."

The "Jolene" singer posted the video captioned "I ain't dead yet!" the day after her younger sister Freida Parton sparked panic with a post that some people interpreted as indicating the star's recent health problems were terminal.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately," Freida Parton wrote on her Facebook page.

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

The "9 to 5" singer delayed upcoming Las Vegas gigs last week, citing unspecified "health challenges," and disclosed that she was set to undergo multiple medical procedures.

But on Wednesday she appeared in good health.

"I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here," she said.

Parton said she had neglected herself after the death of her long-time husband, but was now undergoing treatment

"Nothing major. But I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home" for medical care.

"But I wanted you to know that I'm not dying."

"Those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate and I appreciate your prayers, because I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I'm okay."

Parton became a major star in the 1970s, with singles including "Coat of Many Colors," and followed up with smash hits such as "I Will Always Love You," famously covered by Whitney Houston.

She is due to receive an honorary Oscar next month, but Hollywood trade publication Variety said she was no longer expected to attend the Los Angeles ceremony.