Hilton Anaheim Introduces Poppy's, A New So-Cal Inspired, All-Day Dining Destination

Poppy's Group Photo

Lunch at Poppy's Restaurant

Hilton Anaheim Logo

Anchoring the hotel's food & beverage transformation, the new concept boasts fresh, California fare

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hilton Anaheim, the largest hotel property in Orange County, proudly introduces Poppy's, its new signature restaurant and the centerpiece of the hotel's reimagined food and beverage program. As part of the property's broader multimillion-dollar renovation, Poppy's menu focuses on lighter, seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Developed by Hilton's in-house food and beverage brand incubator, StiR Creative Collective, Poppy's is an all-day dining venue providing a convivial gathering place for both locals and travelers alike. With veteran chef Prabeen Prathapan at the helm, the restaurant reflects Hilton Anaheim's California roots – a theme carried throughout the hotel's renovation and broader food and beverage program, which includes Hansen's Market, Poppy's Lounge, Saltflower Social Kitchen, and expanded catering and banquet services. With an emphasis on sustainability and wellness, Poppy's also features rotating, seasonal offerings, reinforcing its commitment to freshness, innovation, and mindful dining.

“At Poppy's, our inspiration is the colors and flavors of California: abundant seafood, fresh produce, and fragrant herbs, highlighting the mosaic of California's spirit through food and showcasing the quality ingredients the region has to offer,” said Chef Prathapan.“Rooted in friendly and refined hospitality and with local, seasonal ingredients at the heart of everything we create, Poppy's represents the greater transformation of the food & beverage program at Hilton Anaheim. We're thrilled to finally unveil our culinary vision and for Poppy's to become an unforgettable part of each guest's stay.”

The restaurant offers distinct breakfast and dinner menus, with an all-day menu carrying through lunch service. Standout morning options include the California staple Avocado Toast on a poppy seed multigrain bread, with chili crunch, radish fresh lemon and a side salad, and a nourishing Warm Breakfast Grain Bowl with quinoa, beluga lentils, soft poached eggs, spinach, and cashew romesco. Crisp, refreshing Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps glazed with soy-sesame and topped with avocado and crispy shallots, and the Route 66 Chicken Club with garlic-brined chicken breast, smoky bacon, avocado, tomato jam, and potato bun are highlights from the all-day selection.

Dinner transitions to an artisanal, heartier menu that includes Imperial Wagyu Filet, Tomahawk, and Prime Bone-In Ribeye steaks, all paired with complementary sides. For dessert, the Warm Poppy Seed Cake, with orange blossom lemon curd and vanilla bean ice cream, offers a sweet and elegant nod to the restaurant's namesake.

Poppy's beverage program complements the California-inspired menu with a variety of craft cocktails and mocktails, such as the Gold Rush, Golden Hour, made with Yellow Chartreuse, Velvet Falernum, and pineapple. The California-driven beer and wine program features a curated selection of sparkling, red, white, and rosé wines, and regional craft beers that will rotate seasonally.

“Poppy's is more than a restaurant; it's an essential pillar of our hotel's transformation,” said Sergio Bocci, general manager of Hilton Anaheim.“From the name, celebrating the wild history of California's state flower, to the flavors found on the menu, it represents the future of Hilton Anaheim while reflecting the warmth & hospitality that we've shared with guests over the last 41 years.”

Poppy's is located inside Hilton Anaheim and is now open. Reservations can be made at OpenTable. For more information, please follow Poppy's on Instagram at @poppysanaheim.

###

About Hilton Anaheim

Hilton Anaheim is legendary for its unique location and award-winning service. The full-service contemporary Anaheim hotel is a Disneyland® Resort Good Neighbor® property and is recognized as the premier conference hotel in Orange County, California accommodating meetings and conventions of any size. With 1,574 rooms and over 150,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hilton Anaheim is the largest hotel in Southern California. Adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center, steps from the Disneyland® Resort and a short drive to the coast, Hilton Anaheim makes it easy to explore the treasures of this remarkable destination. To learn more, visit or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces-from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic event venues- Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world's most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels in nearly 100 countries, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at hilton/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations for Hilton Anaheim

+1 650-922-4936

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.