Mark Your Calendars - Panama International Regatta, February 2026

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Sea Masters Academy Panama (seamasterspty ) is confirming the venue and the dates of the Panama International Regatta to take place for the 4th time at the Water Sports Center of the Ocean Reef Islands & Marina during the Panama Sailing Week,

Don't miss this great opportunity to experience sailboat racing in the beautiful bay of Panama City. Hosted by Club de Yates Y Pesca de Panama with Sea Masters Academy Panama.

Sea Masters Academy Panama was founded with the mission to develop and advance the sport of sailing by providing education, competition, and equal opportunity to all, while upholding the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and safety.

We hope to see you there!