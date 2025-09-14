'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' To Guide Production Strategies For Rabi Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Agricultural scientists from across the country are set to visit villages as part of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' which is focused on Rabi crops, and meet farmers, provide essential information, listen to their issues and play a role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lab to Land' mantra.

After the tremendous success of the first phase of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' the second phase of the campaign is set to begin under the leadership of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As part of the campaign preparations, a two-day 'National Agricultural Conference - 'Rabi Abhiyan 2025' - is being organised at Pusa Campus, New Delhi from September 15, according to the ministry.

The two-day national conference for Rabi crops will provide a common platform for agricultural experts, scientists, policy makers, and senior representatives from state governments across the country, where preparations, production targets, and strategies related to the sowing season for Rabi 2025-26 will be deeply discussed.

The conference will be chaired by Chouhan. On this occasion, agriculture ministers from several states, Union Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Director General of ICAR, and other officials from relevant central ministries and states will participate, the ministry informed.

On the first day, officials from Central and state governments will discuss the important issues related to the Rabi crops.

On September 16, all State Agriculture Ministers, the Union Agriculture Minister and the Ministers of State (MoS) will have detailed discussions, including in-depth review and contemplate on how to effectively deliver new technologies and seeds to farmers. All state representatives will participate with their teams, and for the first time, Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists have also been invited, who will share regional experiences and challenges and help decide future strategies.

The programme will include parallel technical sessions on various subjects. Experts, scientists, and state representatives will make presentations and practical solutions will emerge through open discussions.

This conference will not only guide the action plan and production strategies for the Rabi 2025-26 season, but will also prove to be an important step towards increasing farmers' income, ensuring sustainable agriculture systems, and national food security.

