Pakistani Community Rallies Behind Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Pakistani community in Qatar has spoken in unison, condemning Israel's latest attack on their adopted homeland as“patently unjust, unethical and deplorable.” For a diaspora that proudly calls Qatar“our second home,” the assault is not only seen as a violation of sovereignty but as an affront to a nation admired worldwide for its steadfast role as a mediator and voice of reason in one of the world's most turbulent conflicts. Talking to 'Gulf Times' last night, these community leaders from across business, education, and civic forums rallied in solidarity, pointing to Qatar's“unwavering moral clarity and compassion” in pursuing dialogue over confrontation.
Fawad Rana, Chairman, Pakistan Business Council
The Israeli attack is a continuation of its policy of using brutal force instead of dialogue, but in this case it is particularly reprehensible given that Qatar has, in the face of huge odds, continued to mediate in good faith to resolve the conflict. The dastardly attack on a sovereign state that is admired globally for its role as a mediator and facilitator across the board is patently unjust, unethical and deplorable. We stand in complete solidarity with the State of Qatar and its honourable citizens, and believe that eventually, the high moral ground that it always holds, will eventually prevail.
Riyaz Ahmed Bakali, Director, The Next Generation School
Qatar stands out on the world stage for its unwavering dedication to diplomacy, peaceful dialogue, and its significant role as a mediator in international disputes. Qatar, our beloved second home, serves as a haven of safety and security, consistently demonstrating its genuine desire for peace and harmony. As residents of Qatar, we express our strongest condemnation of the Israeli infringement upon Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such actions undermine the principles upon which Qatar was founded and threaten the peace and security that we, as a community, cherish.
Mohsin Mujtaba, Director, Product and Market Development, Qatar Stock Exchange
Qatar has been our home for 22 years. What has kept us rooted here is our heartfelt conviction that Qatar stands with courage and dignity on the right side of history. Living here, we have been privileged to witness its unwavering moral clarity and compassion. The recent attacks, including Tuesday's, are a blatant violation of its sovereignty, targeting its principled stance on the two-state solution and its tireless efforts to secure a ceasefire through mediation and dialogue. But I'm confident history will honour Qatar, and we will remember this.
Anwar Ali Rana, Chairman, Sohni Dharti
As a representative of the Pakistani community forum in Qatar, I strongly condemn the Israeli attack on Qatar, which is a clear violation of its sovereignty and international law. This act of aggression threatens peace and security, but we resolutely stand behind a country that has warmly welcomed and supported our community. The Pakistani diaspora stands in full solidarity with Qatar's leadership and people, reaffirming their commitment to the nation's safety, stability, and dignity. Such cowardly attacks only strengthens our resolve to support Qatar in its pursuit of justice and peace.
Haroon Qureshi, Editor-in-Chief, Rahbar Kisan International
The world has long admired Qatar's foreign policy, built on friendship and peace for all nations. Yet Israel's strike - carried out under the pretext of targeting Hamas inside Qatar - shocked everyone, and in reality, it must be seen as an attack on Qatar itself. Striking civilian areas and innocent people has always been Israel's calling, and this latest act is nothing short of criminal, deserving the strongest condemnation. I pray that God keeps Qatar as a beacon of peace in the world, gives it the strength to stand firm against fascist regimes like Israel, and continues to protect and support this nation community unethical violation of sovereignty diaspora
