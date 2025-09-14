Romania To Raise Issue Of Russia's Drone Provocations At UN General Assembly
She noted that Romania's Air Force intercepted a Russian drone that violated the country's airspace near the Danube.
“Two F-16s from the 86th Air Base tracked it until it left our airspace without causing any damage or casualties, 50 minutes later, and two allied German Eurofighters were also ready in the air monitoring the situation,” Țoiu reported.
While the Romanian population was never in danger, such Russian actions are“unacceptable and reckless,” the minister stressed.
Romania condemns Russia's behavior and is taking the necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and security, she said, adding that Bucharest remains in constant contact with EU and NATO partners and allies“on the provocations of Russia, including this latest one.”
The foreign minister also emphasized the importance of the European Union quickly adopting its 19th package of sanctions against Russia and implementing“the full spectrum of measures under NATO operation 'Eastern Sentry'.”
“I will also raise Russia's actions at UNGA, urging a strict international adherence to sanctions,” Țoiu assured.Read also: Air raid alert issued in southeastern Romania
As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday a Russian drone penetrated about 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and remained in its airspace for roughly 50 minutes.
