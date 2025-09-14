Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Romania To Raise Issue Of Russia's Drone Provocations At UN General Assembly

Romania To Raise Issue Of Russia's Drone Provocations At UN General Assembly


2025-09-14 12:05:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The minister wrote about this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

She noted that Romania's Air Force intercepted a Russian drone that violated the country's airspace near the Danube.

“Two F-16s from the 86th Air Base tracked it until it left our airspace without causing any damage or casualties, 50 minutes later, and two allied German Eurofighters were also ready in the air monitoring the situation,” Țoiu reported.

While the Romanian population was never in danger, such Russian actions are“unacceptable and reckless,” the minister stressed.

Romania condemns Russia's behavior and is taking the necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and security, she said, adding that Bucharest remains in constant contact with EU and NATO partners and allies“on the provocations of Russia, including this latest one.”

The foreign minister also emphasized the importance of the European Union quickly adopting its 19th package of sanctions against Russia and implementing“the full spectrum of measures under NATO operation 'Eastern Sentry'.”

“I will also raise Russia's actions at UNGA, urging a strict international adherence to sanctions,” Țoiu assured.

Read also: Air raid alert issued in southeastern Romania

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday a Russian drone penetrated about 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and remained in its airspace for roughly 50 minutes.

MENAFN14092025000193011044ID1110057938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search