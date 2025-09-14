NCW Takes Cognizance Of Jadavpur University Student Death Case, Seeks Kolkata Police Report

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) Taking suo motu cognisance of the recent death of a female student on the Jadavpur University campus, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written a letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and sought an action taken report within three days.

In a social media post late Saturday night, the NCW said, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing media report titled "Woman Student Found Dead Inside Jadavpur University" wherein a 21-year-old third-year student of the English department was found dead in a lake inside the campus."

The Commission also sought a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, along with an inquiry into the role of university authorities in ensuring campus safety.

"Hon'ble Chairperson, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking a thorough and impartial investigation, forensic examination, and post-mortem report, along with an inquiry into the role of university authorities in ensuring campus safety. The Commission has also sought timely updates to the victim's family and strict action if any foul play is found. A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within 3 days," said NCW.

The body of a female student was recovered from a water body within the Jadavpur University campus late in the evening of September 11. The victim was a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university. While the body was recovered a little after 10 p.m. on Thursday, a cultural programme was ongoing within the university campus by the members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the CPI(M).

The cultural programme was stopped immediately after the information surfaced about the recovery of the student's body. It was immediately rushed to the nearby K.P.C. Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Following the death of a third-year female student on the campus, Jadavpur University authorities have tightened security and imposed several restrictions for students and outsiders.

In a circular issued late Friday night, the varsity authorities have forbidden trespassing, morning and evening walks, use of narcotics and alcohol inside the campus and entry through valid identity cards.

According to the initial post-mortem examination report, the student died by drowning. However, it is not clear from the initial autopsy report whether she was drunk or not.

According to the police, they are awaiting the viscera report, which will take some time to arrive, to determine whether drugs or other toxic substances were present in her body at the time of drowning.

However, the initial autopsy report stated that no signs of injury were found on the body.