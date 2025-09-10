Qatar Vows To Continue Mediation Role Despite Israeli Strike In Doha

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has said that nothing will deter Doha from pursuing its mediation role in regional crises.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, September 9, only hours after Israel launched an airstrike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders, an attack that has drawn international concern.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Thani stressed that mediation is part of Qatar's identity, and the country will spare no effort to help end the Gaza war.

However, he acknowledged that the possibility of continuing dialogue has become severely restricted following Israel's strike. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of practicing“state terrorism” that undermines prospects for peace.

According to Al-Thani, U.S. officials informed Qatar of the attack just ten minutes after it began. He denounced the strike as“a hundred percent treacherous” and warned that Doha reserves the right to respond.

The Qatari leader underlined that Doha, along with Cairo and Washington, has played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas and remains committed to those efforts.

The attack on Hamas officials in Qatar has cast fresh doubt on the viability of diplomatic initiatives, but Doha's insistence on continuing its role signals its determination to remain central to regional diplomacy.

As tensions rise, analysts caution that undermining Qatar's mediation efforts could further escalate the conflict, making negotiated solutions harder to achieve and threatening wider Middle Eastern stability.

