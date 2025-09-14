U.S. To Impose Sanctions On Companies From Multiple Countries Supplying Goods To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the U.S. Department of Commerce .

The new export restrictions, effective September 16, will target 23 companies from China, three from Turkey, two from the UAE, and one each from India, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The U.S. Department of Commerce emphasized that these companies supplied goods to Russia's military-industrial sector and exported products to the U.S. without proper authorization.

“These entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States,” the Department stated.

Andrii Yermak , Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, thanked the United States for imposing the new export restrictions on companies that helped Russia bypass sanctions.

“This is another important step in dismantling the Kremlin's ability to sustain its war machine,” he said, adding that sanctions must continue to be strengthened.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that the United States prepared a series of sanction proposals for G7 countries to force Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.