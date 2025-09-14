U.S. Lawmakers Push To Tie Russia Sanctions To Government Funding Bill

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Politico , as reported by Ukrinform.

The lawmakers in a joint statement urged colleagues to attach the sanctions bill to the coming bill to fund the federal government.

“This is more than a matter of policy - it is a test of resolve,” Graham and Fitzpatrick emphasized.“The free world must act, and America must lead.”

They referred to Donald Trump's statement on Saturday about his intention to impose“major sanctions on Russia” when NATO countries stop buying Russian oil and impose tariffs on China. The Republicans described this as“joint action with Europe.”

Next week, they said, they plan to urge colleagues“on both sides of the aisle to join us in advancing this legislation and standing with freedom against tyranny.”

Attaching the sanctions package to the budget resolution is seen as the only realistic way to get it passed, since House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader John Thune were not ready to bring the measure up as a stand-alone bill without the President's explicit approval.

Graham, who initiated this strategy, has for several months been seeking support for a bill that would impose secondary sanctions on countries, including India and China, that help sustain Russia's wartime economy.

Graham's bill already has 85 co-sponsors from both parties, but for months it stalled due to Trump's wait-and-see stance.

As Ukrinform reported, Trump sent a letter to NATO countries on Saturday, stating that he is prepared to impose“major sanctions on Russia” when all NATO countries stop purchasing oil from Russia.