Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Spain Bans Israeli Ministers Over Sanctions Dispute

2025-09-10 02:18:53
(MENAFN) Spain on Tuesday prohibited two high-ranking Israeli ministers from accessing its territory as a reaction to penalties enforced by Israel on Spanish officials.

After the Council of Ministers convened, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were included in Spain’s roster of sanctioned figures.

He explained that the measure was adopted since both ministers are actively engaged in driving Israel’s military assault on Gaza, according to a news agency.

This decision follows Israel’s announcement of sanctions targeting Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Minister of Youth and Children Sira Rego.

The two Spanish representatives are now forbidden from entering Israel, with Israeli authorities stating they will also suspend all formal communication with them.

Albares emphasized that Madrid’s step demonstrates a “reciprocal response” to Israel’s actions and underscores Spain’s persistent opposition to the ongoing warfare in Gaza.

MENAFN10092025000045017167ID1110041066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

