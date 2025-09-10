Spain Bans Israeli Ministers Over Sanctions Dispute
(MENAFN) Spain on Tuesday prohibited two high-ranking Israeli ministers from accessing its territory as a reaction to penalties enforced by Israel on Spanish officials.
After the Council of Ministers convened, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were included in Spain’s roster of sanctioned figures.
He explained that the measure was adopted since both ministers are actively engaged in driving Israel’s military assault on Gaza, according to a news agency.
This decision follows Israel’s announcement of sanctions targeting Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Minister of Youth and Children Sira Rego.
The two Spanish representatives are now forbidden from entering Israel, with Israeli authorities stating they will also suspend all formal communication with them.
Albares emphasized that Madrid’s step demonstrates a “reciprocal response” to Israel’s actions and underscores Spain’s persistent opposition to the ongoing warfare in Gaza.
