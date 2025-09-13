How Soaring Gold Prices Are Changing Kashmiri Weddings

Representational photo

The scent of saffron tea filled a modest home in Anantnag as Farida Bhat gathered her family around a low table. Her son's wedding was drawing near, a moment of joy now clouded by growing worry.

Gold has always been at the heart of Kashmiri weddings, but today, a 10-gram piece of 24-karat gold costs ₹1,11,170, up sharply from ₹78,950 earlier this year.

“We planned to buy bangles and chains to honour our lineage,” Farida said, gently tracing an old necklace passed down from her mother.

But local jewelers say demand for wedding gold has fallen by 90 to 95 percent as prices keep rising.

Beyond ceremonies, Kashmiri weddings are a display of wealth, a way to seal family bonds, and a celebration of tradition. Brides wear chokers, earrings, and rings, each piece symbolizing status, blessings, and good fortune.

India's Bullion and Jewellers Association notes that 30 percent of global gold consumption is driven by Indian weddings, with Kashmir's demand peaking between April and October.

Traditionally, families invested lakhs of rupees in gold for weddings. This year, however, a 43 percent price increase forced many to scale down their plans, turning lavish displays into modest gestures.

“Even small price changes ripple through our expenses,” said Abdul Majid, a Srinagar gold trader, as he adjusted a scale in his shop.

For the Bhats, this crisis became a call for creativity. Farida's brother Khalid, a retired engineer, guided the family toward smarter choices.