Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
How Soaring Gold Prices Are Changing Kashmiri Weddings

How Soaring Gold Prices Are Changing Kashmiri Weddings


2025-09-13 03:10:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo

The scent of saffron tea filled a modest home in Anantnag as Farida Bhat gathered her family around a low table. Her son's wedding was drawing near, a moment of joy now clouded by growing worry.

Gold has always been at the heart of Kashmiri weddings, but today, a 10-gram piece of 24-karat gold costs ₹1,11,170, up sharply from ₹78,950 earlier this year.

“We planned to buy bangles and chains to honour our lineage,” Farida said, gently tracing an old necklace passed down from her mother.

But local jewelers say demand for wedding gold has fallen by 90 to 95 percent as prices keep rising.

Beyond ceremonies, Kashmiri weddings are a display of wealth, a way to seal family bonds, and a celebration of tradition. Brides wear chokers, earrings, and rings, each piece symbolizing status, blessings, and good fortune.

India's Bullion and Jewellers Association notes that 30 percent of global gold consumption is driven by Indian weddings, with Kashmir's demand peaking between April and October.

Traditionally, families invested lakhs of rupees in gold for weddings. This year, however, a 43 percent price increase forced many to scale down their plans, turning lavish displays into modest gestures.

“Even small price changes ripple through our expenses,” said Abdul Majid, a Srinagar gold trader, as he adjusted a scale in his shop.

For the Bhats, this crisis became a call for creativity. Farida's brother Khalid, a retired engineer, guided the family toward smarter choices.

MENAFN13092025000215011059ID1110057437

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search