Turkmenistan, Pakistan Discuss Boosting Co-Op Through TAPI And TAP Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Atajan Movlamov, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, had a sit-down in Islamabad with Shaheriyar Memon, the fresh face in charge of Foreign Relations, Business, and Trade for Pakistan's Prime Minister's Youth Program, where they chewed the fat about bolstering bilateral trade and investment, zeroing in on pushing the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP power transmission line projects down the road, Trend reports via the Turkmen embassy.

During the talks, Ambassador Movlamov outlined the main directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, which is based on neutrality and mutually beneficial cooperation. The parties also discussed ways to expand broader economic relations and deepen collaboration in sectors of mutual interest.

The TAPI and TAP initiatives were highlighted as strategically important for energy security and regional integration. In addition, the ambassador presented information on the construction of the innovative and environmentally sustainable city of Arkadag, designed as a model of smart urban development in the region.

The meeting further touched on cultural and educational exchanges, as well as wider trade and energy partnerships, with both sides noting that expanding cooperation in these areas could lay the foundation for long-term collaboration.

The TAPI Project denotes the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Natural Gas Pipeline, a significant infrastructural endeavor engineered to facilitate the transit of natural gas from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, traversing through Afghanistan and Pakistan, ultimately reaching the Indian market. The conduit, spanning roughly 1,800 kilometers, is designed to bolster regional energy resilience, stimulate economic development, and foster collaborative synergies by delivering a consistent, sustainable supply of natural gas to the involved nations.