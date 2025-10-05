Easier UAE-China Vehicle Trade? Firms Sign Agreement To Set Up Auto Business Parks
Vehicle trade between China and the Middle East is set to become more organised, as Abu Dhabi Ports Group partners with Chinese government-owned SPG Yantai Port to establish green automotive business parks.
Under the current agreement, the two are looking at establishing and operating a bilateral terminal and network of auto hubs that connect Asia-Pacific Green Automotive Circular Economy Industrial Park in Yantai, Shandong, with AD Ports Group's automotive terminals in the UAE.
The two enterprises will also work together to explore the possibility of establishing a comprehensive China-Middle East-Africa automotive logistics corridor.
With Abu Dhabi and China's combined infrastructure, market positions, and expertise, the initiative will deliver an efficient supply chain for both new and second-hand vehicles.
China, the world's largest automotive market with significant export potential, and Abu Dhabi, a rapidly growing trade and logistics hub, will work together to achieve dual objectives of leveraging sustainable energy and promoting trade.
The development of state-of-the-art auto hubs integrated into ports will be under consideration, utilising AI-driven technologies to enhance operational efficiency; this will include exploration of sustainable energy initiatives.
Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime and Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said:“The development of integrated green automotive industrial parks will elevate Abu Dhabi's role as a key hub for the automotive market contributing to economic diversification, supporting a circular economy and creating sustainable value for customers across Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.”
