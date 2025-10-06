Russians Attack Nikopol And Synelnykivskyi District In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones
According to him, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with FPV drones.
In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Pokrovsk community was under attack by UAVs. A private house was on fire.
There were no casualties or injuries, Lysak emphasized.
He also added that in the evening and at night, air defense forces shot down 12 drones in the region.Read also: Air Force shows how Skynex complex destroys Russian drone
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, a business was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of Russian shelling .
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment