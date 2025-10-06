Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Nikopol And Synelnykivskyi District In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones

2025-10-06 02:04:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, on Facebook .

According to him, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with FPV drones.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Pokrovsk community was under attack by UAVs. A private house was on fire.

There were no casualties or injuries, Lysak emphasized.

He also added that in the evening and at night, air defense forces shot down 12 drones in the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, a business was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of Russian shelling .

