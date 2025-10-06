Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU To Invite Private Sector To Explore Investments In Middle Corridor - Marta Kos

EU To Invite Private Sector To Explore Investments In Middle Corridor - Marta Kos


2025-10-06 02:05:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. EU will also invite the private sector to explore investments in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in an exclusive interview with Trend , as she visited Azerbaijan in September.

Kos noted that for the first time in generations, the prospect of trade routes from Europe to Central Asia via the South Caucasus is becoming a reality.

"My visit to Azerbaijan was a first step in the broader strategy of connecting EU towards the South Caucasus and further towards Asia via the Black Sea region. We want to reinforce ties with Azerbaijan by advancing mobility, energy and digital links, also looking towards Central Asia. The EU has a positive agenda for Azerbaijan: a concrete offer to boost economic development and sustainable growth. This offers significant economic, political and security benefits for Azerbaijan essential in the development of the Middle Corridor. In this regard, Azerbaijan is a key partner along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," she said.

The Commissioner noted that Europe shares an interest with Azerbaijan to make the corridor a success.

"In the upcoming months, we will make these intentions concrete: we will convene the second Global Gateway Forum in Brussels on 9-10 October, and we are hosting a Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity Ministerial on 20 October. Before the end of the year, we will also invite the private sector to explore investments in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," Kos added.

MENAFN06102025000187011040ID1110154026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search