EU To Invite Private Sector To Explore Investments In Middle Corridor - Marta Kos
Kos noted that for the first time in generations, the prospect of trade routes from Europe to Central Asia via the South Caucasus is becoming a reality.
"My visit to Azerbaijan was a first step in the broader strategy of connecting EU towards the South Caucasus and further towards Asia via the Black Sea region. We want to reinforce ties with Azerbaijan by advancing mobility, energy and digital links, also looking towards Central Asia. The EU has a positive agenda for Azerbaijan: a concrete offer to boost economic development and sustainable growth. This offers significant economic, political and security benefits for Azerbaijan essential in the development of the Middle Corridor. In this regard, Azerbaijan is a key partner along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," she said.
The Commissioner noted that Europe shares an interest with Azerbaijan to make the corridor a success.
"In the upcoming months, we will make these intentions concrete: we will convene the second Global Gateway Forum in Brussels on 9-10 October, and we are hosting a Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity Ministerial on 20 October. Before the end of the year, we will also invite the private sector to explore investments in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," Kos added.
