Bengal Police File Chargesheet 84 Days After Murder Of Minor Girl On Kaliganj By-Poll Result Day
The by-polls for Kaliganj assembly constituency in Nadia district were conducted on June 19, and on June 23, the results were announced.
After Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed was declared elected by a huge margin, the ruling party supporters brought out a victory procession, from which crude bombs were hurled towards the residence of Tamanna Khatun, in which the minor girl was killed.
Her parents alleged that their house was deliberately targeted by the ruling party's goons because of their political affiliation with CPI(M). Since the beginning, the victim's parents had been accusing the Krishnanagar District Police in Nadia district, under whose jurisdiction Kaliganj comes, of trying to shield the real culprits behind their daughter's killing.
The victim's mother alleged that although she named 28 individuals in the complaint, against all of whom cases were registered, the investigating officials arrested just 10 individuals.
“Now, on Saturday, when the chargehseet was filed at a lower court in Kolkata, only those who were arrested were named in the chargehseet,” the victim's mother claimed on Saturday evening.
However, the deputy superintendent of Krishnanagar District Police S.S. Paul, claimed that this was the first chargesheet where only 10 persons have been named.
“A supplementary chargesheet will be filed shortly, where the names of other accused individuals will be included,” Paul said.
Paul said that if they find that the district police were unnecessarily delaying and carrying out a lackadaisical investigation in the matter, they would approach the Calcutta High Court against the district police. If necessary they would also demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
