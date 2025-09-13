Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Over Installing Extra Cameras, Calls It A 'Crime'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, has escalated the political storm over the alleged installation of extra cameras in the state Assembly, directly accusing Speaker Vasudev Devnani of committing a "serious crime".

Speaking to the media at the State Congress headquarters, Gehlot alleged that two additional cameras were installed in the House and their control system was placed in the Speaker's chamber.

"Only he (Rajasthan Assembly Speaker) or his private secretary can see it. This is a very big crime and a serious matter. It should be investigated. What right does the Speaker have to install cameras on the Opposition side and monitor what they are talking about?" he asked.

The former Chief Minister also objected to the Speaker Devnani's recent remarks about State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, where the Assembly Speaker reportedly questioned Dotasra's eligibility as an MLA.

"Telling an honourable member that he is not fit to be an MLA, and that too in his absence? What right does the Speaker have? You cannot make such statements by convening a debate in the House," Gehlot said, adding that informal conversations during House adjournments cannot be treated as official proceedings.

The former Chief Minister stressed that the installation of additional cameras and their funding must be thoroughly investigated.

"The Governor should get it probed. The House should know why these cameras were installed and who paid for them," he said.

Turning to electoral concerns, Gehlot alleged that "vote theft" has become a widespread issue.

"The news has reached every village that elections are being won by stealing votes. This is dangerous for democracy. The Election Commission's foremost duty is to conduct free and fair polls. Even at the time of Partition, elections were held without resources, but people trusted the process. Today, the conduct of the top officials of the Commission itself is being questioned," he remarked.

Gehlot urged citizens to join the Congress' campaign against alleged vote theft to "save their right to vote and protect democracy".